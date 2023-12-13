543,526 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,630,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,818 shares of company stock worth $8,060,227 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

