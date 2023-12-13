Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,414,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

