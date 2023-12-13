96,309 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,860,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $453.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.36 and its 200 day moving average is $429.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $466.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.