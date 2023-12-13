Comerica Bank Takes $364.63 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,117,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

