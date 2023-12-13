Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after buying an additional 673,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

