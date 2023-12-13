Idaho Trust Bank Invests $222,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

