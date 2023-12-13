Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,480,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.