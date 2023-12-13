Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 162.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.