Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 52-Week High at $257.63

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.63 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 1312043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.74.

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

