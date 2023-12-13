Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average is $239.93. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

