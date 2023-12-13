Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOCT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 5.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Shares of NOCT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

