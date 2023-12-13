Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJULFree Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 22,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.