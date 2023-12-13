Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 22,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.