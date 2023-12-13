Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DMO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,406. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

