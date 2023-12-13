Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 3.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.