Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,848. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

