Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $441,000 in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 7,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

