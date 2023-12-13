Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,441 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,877. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

