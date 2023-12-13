Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,874 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY remained flat at $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,947. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

