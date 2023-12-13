Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.2 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 42,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,949. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

