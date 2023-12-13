Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 13.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,003 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

