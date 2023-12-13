Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $13.50

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 317,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,582. The company has a market cap of $677.53 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 338,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $8,826,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

