First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $70.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

