Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.41. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 45,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HBNC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.