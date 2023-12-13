Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 27.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA EAPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

