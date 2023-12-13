Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.