Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $51.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 223,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,356. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.