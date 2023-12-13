Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $51.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on FNF
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.