Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 950,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,636 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $18.58.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,691.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

