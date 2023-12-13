Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 3,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.