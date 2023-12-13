PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $88.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. 47,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $84.54.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,170 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $576,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,993,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,601 shares of company stock worth $18,707,820. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

