Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 492,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

