Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $56.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 38,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

