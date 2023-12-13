Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Microvast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MVST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 588,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Microvast by 1,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

