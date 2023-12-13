Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 140,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.83. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

