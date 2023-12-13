Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Lowered to $1.36 at UBS Group

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1.50 to $1.36 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

GEVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 1,188,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,452. The firm has a market cap of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gevo by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gevo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

