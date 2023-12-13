Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 2.9 %

BMEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 439,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,757. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $498.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Profile

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.