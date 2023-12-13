Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,631 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 119,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.