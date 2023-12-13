Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.88% of Cabaletta Bio worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 411,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $796.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

