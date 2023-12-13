Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 301,945 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301,945 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Natera worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 151,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,320. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

