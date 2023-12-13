Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 97,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,401. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.