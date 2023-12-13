Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Position Cut by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

