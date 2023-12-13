Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,358 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Orchestra BioMed worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBIO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,297. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

