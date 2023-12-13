Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 4,208,334 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208,334 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veru worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 33.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 74.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Veru by 259.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 86,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $80,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Veru Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.12.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

