Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 13,382,924 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,382,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 47.66% of Landos Biopharma worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 4.0 %

Landos Biopharma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.55.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

