Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,910,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

AJG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. 87,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.