Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,600 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Viking Therapeutics worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 425,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

