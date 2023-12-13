Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 365,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,090. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

