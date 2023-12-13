Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $87,276,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

