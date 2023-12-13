Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 125 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $334.00. 215,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,649. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.23.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.