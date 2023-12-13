Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 581,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,060. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,913 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,130 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

