Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.37. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 78,409 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at $641,864,204.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

